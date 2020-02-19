'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk Are Saying Goodbye to the Waverider

Unfortunately, fans will have to say goodbye to two main characters in The CW series DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Both Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) are leaving their lives as time-traveling heroes behind and will exit the Waverider reportedly in Episode 7, titled "Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness."

Ray, also known as The Atom, is one of the OG members of the Legends crew, and his absence will definitely have an effect on the other members of the team.