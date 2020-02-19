We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
ray-nora-legends-of-tomorrow3-1582133814937.jpg
Source: CW

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk Are Saying Goodbye to the Waverider

By

Unfortunately, fans will have to say goodbye to two main characters in The CW series DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Both Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) are leaving their lives as time-traveling heroes behind and will exit the Waverider reportedly in Episode 7, titled "Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness." 

Ray, also known as The Atom, is one of the OG members of the Legends crew, and his absence will definitely have an effect on the other members of the team.

Caity Lotz, who plays Captain Sara Lance, previously told TV Guide that "Missing Ray will be a big... It'll be weird without him there." Adding, "I think there's going to be definitely some adjusting that they're going to have to do." So, why is Brandon leaving Legends of Tomorrow after five seasons?