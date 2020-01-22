'DC Legends of Tomorrow': Why Zari's Future Was Altered After Neron's Defeat

The multiverse is still intact after "Crisis," you know, the huge event that saw most of our heroes fighting for the lives of every person across infinite earths. While the Flash, Supergirl, Superman, Batwoman, the Green Arrow (R.I.P. Oliver Queen), and more took on the Anti-Monitor, one group of heroes that was left out of the crossover event were the Legends.

And, in the Season 5 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, our favorite group of time travelers are not letting Captain Sara Lance forget about not being invited to the superhero showdown.

Now, a post-Crisis world introduces the Legends as a famous group of heroes. But, one team member is noticeably absent. So, what happened to Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) on DC's Legends of Tomorrow?