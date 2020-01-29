We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Happened at the End of 'Arrow' and Will There Be a Spin-Off Series?

The CW found a golden pony in its Arrow TV adaptation. Although Oliver Queen is a lot like Bruce Wayne but with a bow and arrow and more prone to wise cracks, that didn't stop fans from flocking to the show and embracing the green-hooded justice seeker with open arms. After eight seasons, the show opened up "multiverse" DC hero shows like The Flash, SupergirlBatwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning.

Now, the series is over, and some longtime fans are asking for the ending to be explained.

What happened at the end of 'Arrow'?

If you haven't seen the series finale and don't want to see any spoilers, then you should probably stop reading right now.

So here's what happened in "Fadeout," the closing episode of the CW's take on Oliver. The hero has indeed died, sacrificing himself to ensure that the world will be safe to go on. So what happened to all of his allies?