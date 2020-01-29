What Happened at the End of 'Arrow' and Will There Be a Spin-Off Series?

The CW found a golden pony in its Arrow TV adaptation. Although Oliver Queen is a lot like Bruce Wayne but with a bow and arrow and more prone to wise cracks, that didn't stop fans from flocking to the show and embracing the green-hooded justice seeker with open arms. After eight seasons, the show opened up "multiverse" DC hero shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning.

Now, the series is over, and some longtime fans are asking for the ending to be explained.