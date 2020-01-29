We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Internet Is Obsessed With This 6-Year-Old Shirley Temple Critic

The internet (and world) has been a pretty sad place lately, so we'll take any bit of sunshine and happiness we can get. And that sunshine and happiness has arrived in the form of a 6-year-old named Leo Kelly who has become famous for his honest and super cute Shirley Temple reviews on his Instagram account, @theshirleytempleking. That's right, Leo Kelly is a #ShirleyTempleInfluencer and we are ALL about it.

The Shirley Temple King Instagram account describes itself as "Rating Shirley Temple (non alcoholic duhh) across all sorts of establishments" and you can find a bunch of videos of Leo adorably describing (in detail) why a Shirley Temple deserves his stamp of approval — or not. Leo uses a standard 1-10 rating system. "Um, too much 7-Up and too much Sprite. One cherry. It's pretty good," Leo tells the camera in one video. Leo has sipped on Shirleys everyone from Friendly's to fancy 5-star restaurant, so kid KNOWS his beverage.