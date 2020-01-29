The Internet Is Obsessed With This 6-Year-Old Shirley Temple Critic

View this post on Instagram

Love the food and #holiday #decorations @carminesnyc but the Shirley Temple needs some work. Where’s the @canadadrygingerale ? 🍒🎅🏻 • • • • #nyc #newyorkcity #foodie #italian #timessquare #fun #kids #shirleytemple #broadway #kidsofinstagram #santa #ny #manhattan #instagood #nyceats #nycfoodie #nycfood