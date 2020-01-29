We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
screen-shot-2020-01-28-at-73000-pm-1580268657770.png
Source: warner bros

'Birds of Prey's Chris Messina Hints that His Character Is in Love With Ewan McGregor's Black Mask

By

With Birds of Prey dropping into theaters soon, the internet has been doing what it always does before superhero (or supervillain) movies come out: try to guess the plot and reveal spoilers. One such supposed spoiler was that the two villains of the film, Roman Sionis aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) are actually a gay couple.

Is it a real spoiler or just a fabricated story? The actors spoke out about the rumor.