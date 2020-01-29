'Birds of Prey's Chris Messina Hints that His Character Is in Love With Ewan McGregor's Black Mask

Chris clarified this more in an interview with CinemaBlend . "He's obsessed with Roman. He's obsessed. [Roman] is like the Pied Piper. He's so charming and funny and powerful. And then when he turns, it's very violent – and Victor's in love with that. We had a blast."

Hmm, a funny and powerful man who is incredibly violent and someone who falls in love with the charm and the violence? Could Victor and Roman's relationship mirror Harley and the Joker's? If they are a couple in the film, it might be an interesting dynamic, especially considering that Harley managed to get out of her violent relationship and is sans Joker in Birds of Prey. Perhaps it's Victor that must defeat Roman in the end, like Harley had to get rid of her toxic, worse half.