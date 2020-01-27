We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
featured-birds-of-prey-1580151821603.jpg
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter

Dude Says New Harley Quinn Movie Isn't 'Sexy' Enough, Gets Owned by So Many People

By

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad that focuses on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and this time she's joined by an all-star gang of strong, unapologetic women heroes. Sounds kind of great, right?

Well, there's at least one dude (and probably more) who are upset because they don't perceive the movie as having enough "sex appeal." Now, keep in mind, we've seen trailers, but the movie isn't even out yet. At the time this guy tweeted his distaste, there are still about three weeks until the movie hits theaters, so we have precisely no idea whatsoever if the movie will be successful or not. Reviews aren't even out yet. Still, this guy has thoughts, and he wasn't afraid to share them.