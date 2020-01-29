Who Are Jazz Jennings' Twin Brothers? — Here's the Scoop

Reality star Jazz Jennings is on the most intimate journey in the sixth season of I Am Jazz . The YouTube star had first undergone her gender confirmation surgery back in June 2018, when she was 17 years old. In Oct. 2018, she revealed in the reality show that she suffered a complication and needed a second procedure.

Her family has been in the spotlight since she started to document her life and experience as a transgender person, including her twin brothers, Sander and Griffen. Jazz's older brother Sander shared how he felt about being a reality TV star.

"I enjoy being on the show, but it comes with difficulties," Sander said in an Instagram story. "Many people do not support my family and I, which is tough. I stay strong for what I believe in though.”