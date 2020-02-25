We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jazz Jennings Has Finally Made a College Decision

Updated 02/25/20: It's been a wild ride for I Am Jazz's eponymous star Jazz Jennings, and this time around we're not even talking about her gender transition or related surgeries. For the past season-and-change, viewers have been watching this 19-year-old as she decides what to do in the next step of her life.

While Season 5 revealed that Jazz got into Florida State, Harvard, and Pomona, the trans activist ended up taking a gap year to "refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself," and part of that process involved deferring her admissions in order to decide which school would be the right fit for her to complete her undergraduate studies.