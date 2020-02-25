Jazz Jennings Has Finally Made a College Decision

For now, Jazz is letting the reality of it all sink in. "It really took a lot of soul searching but I really realized that Harvard offered everything and more," she tells the cameras. "I'm feeling good about this decision, I really am. I feel like Harvard is where I'm meant to be and I'll do amazing things there," she continues about "the biggest decision of my life," adding that "it's scary and intimidating."

Who wouldn't feel that way about such a big decision and such a large step outside of one's comfort zone? Congratulations, Jazz! Keep inspiring those around you.

New episodes of I Am Jazz air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.