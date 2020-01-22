We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
i-am-jazz-surgery-update--1548792278902-1548792282447.png
Source: TLC

Jazz Jennings Goes Under the Knife for a Third Time in Season 6

By

As far as teenagers go, Jazz Jennings is one of the most vibrant, persistent, and ambitious personalities out there. Over the course of the past five years, we've watched this trans TV star come of age before our eyes in her TLC show I Am Jazz.

We've recently watched Jazz get accepted to Harvard (what, like it's hard?), go to prom, strike up her first romantic relationship, and even receive gender confirmation surgery to be "finally in the body" she's always wanted.