Jazz Jennings Plays a Humiliated Transgender Teen in the Short Film 'Denim'

In 2019, Jazz Jennings went from reality star to actress with the debut of Daryen Ru and Lucas McGowen’s short film Denim. In the 15-minute drama, the teen plays transgender high school student Micayla Greene, who gets outed after one of her peers takes a photo of her in the girls’ bathroom.

As five seasons of TLC’s I Am Jazz can attest, the Florida native knows a thing or two about navigating adolescence as a transgender youth — and Denim is the perfect project for Jazz to showcase her talents.