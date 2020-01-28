We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Here's How Much the 'Sister Wives' Houses Sold For!

Throughout the entire Season 13 of Sister Wives, Kody's one desire was for the Browns to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, where he was planning to build a huge house for the entire family to live.

Even though not everyone was on board with the idea, Kody up and moved the entire family to Arizona anyway. But from the looks of the Season 14 trailer, it seems like the extended Brown family will be dealing with the consequences of not having sold their houses in Vegas before finalizing their relocation.