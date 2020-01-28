Here's How Much the 'Sister Wives' Houses Sold For!

Luckily for the Browns and for fans of the show, the family had a stroke of good fortune and managed to sell not one, but all four of the Sister Wives' homes.

Robyn Brown

Robyn's house was the first and fastest to sell, after being on the market for only a month. It was originally listed for $619,000 and closed under asking at $603,000. Given that the Browns purchased the home for just $445,039 back in 2012, they saw a decent return on their investment.