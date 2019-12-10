Who Are the 7 Paragons in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'? — Check Out This Fan Theory!By Gabrielle Bernardini
[Warning: Major spoilers ahead]
As the anti-matter continues to sweep across the multiverse, destroying every earth in its path, our heroes are slowly losing hope that they will defeat the Anti-Monitor. After Oliver Queen aka the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) sacrificed himself during the initial battle in Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1, our Arrowverse heroes are still grieving the loss of one of their own.
With the unforeseen early death of Oliver, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) obtains the Book of Destiny, revealing a new plan to save the entire multiverse. To do so, the DC superheroes must gather together the seven paragons if they want to stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying everything.
So, what are the 7 Paragons in Crisis on Infinite Earths?
To save the world, our Arrowverse team has a new mission: Track down all seven Paragons. Luckily, four of the seven have already been named. Paragons are individuals spread throughout the multiverse and described by The Monitor as "beings of the purest will."
The Monitor revealed that Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) is also helping to track down Paragons, and read in the Book of Guardians (Yes, she can read it), that Supergirl/Kara (Melissa Benoist) is the Paragon of Hope and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) is the Paragon of Destiny.
The all-powerful being then gives a clue as to the location of two more Paragons.
The group splits into teams in search of these beings who can help save the multiverse. Supergirl and Kate/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) head to Earth-99 in search of the "Bat of the Future," to find the Paragon of Courage. Unfortunately, this Earth's Bruce Wayne/Batman (Kevin Conroy) has become evil and turned to a life of crime.
After Kate defends Kara from this older Batman (via electrocution), the two narrowly escape back to the Waverider. At that time, Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) reveals his Paragon tracking device is ready. When it starts glowing red, focusing in on the Waverider, The Monitor reveals that Kate is actually the Bat of the Future and the Paragon of Courage.
Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Iris Allen-West (Candice Patton), and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) head to Earth-96 (after a short scene on Earth-167 where they meet up with Smallville's Superman, Tom Welling) to find the Man of Steel of that earth (played by Brandon Routh), who is also the Paragon of Truth.
So, who are the other three Paragons?
Fans are already predicting who could possibly be named one of the seven purest beings of will in the entire multiverse. One Reddit user predicted the after credit scenes featuring Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) before the start of Crisis was a major clue as to the identity of the other Paragons. Nash, now Pariah, stood in front of seven symbols before he accidentally released the Anti-Monitor.
"From left to right: Black lightning, Atom, Flash, White Canary, Supergirl, Batwoman, [and] Green Arrow," wrote a fan, theorizing that the seven symbols stand for seven of the DC heroes or Paragons that will ultimately stop the Anti-Monitor from destroying the multiverse.
Catch Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3 on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW
