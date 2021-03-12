People Are Already in Love With 'Walker,' and It's No Surprise Why

People Are Already in Love With 'Walker,' and It's No Surprise WhyBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 11 2021, Published 10:34 p.m. ET
At only six episodes into the CW’s Walker, fans of the show are already worrying it is going to be canceled. Walker is unlike most CW shows — there’s no element of the supernatural, nor is it a teen drama, which is what the CW is most famous for. However, it does something special in bringing back the heart of Walker, Texas Ranger.
Walker stars Jared Padalecki as the new Cordell Walker as he comes off a 15-year stint in Supernatural. It’s weird to see Jared in a new role, but fans are loving it so far, and Walker’s prime time Thursday night slot taking the place of Supernatural has already garnered record-breaking viewership.
‘Walker’ was definitely not canceled. In fact, it was renewed for a Season 2 already.
Not to fret, Walker was not canceled. The decision was announced by the CW Chairman and CEO, Mark Pedowitz, when they were only three episodes into the series. The CW also renewed 10 other shows, including Legacies, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew, just to name a few, making fans of the network extremely happy.
Mark explained, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season.”
Not only that, but according to EW, five extra episodes of Walker were ordered for the first season, so it will actually be longer than any of us expected. Although it’s rare for networks to renew shows this early, Walker had one of the brightest receptions of any CW show. Its premiere was the most-watched series premiere in five years with 2.43 million viewers.
‘Walker’ stars a CW favorite, so it’s no surprise the show is successful.
Taking the lead as modern-day Cordell Walker is Jared Padalecki. Most CW viewers know him as Sam Winchester on Supernatural which ran for over 15 years, an exceptionally long time for a network series. In fact, it holds the record as the longest-running sci fi or fantasy television series in the U.S. Although the two series are completely different, Jared is the perfect leading man for Walker as a native Texan.
However, it wasn’t easy for him to make the transition. He told Collider, "I still am grieving Supernatural. I really am ... I met my wife on the show.” Jared’s real-life wife, Genevieve, plays his mysteriously deceased wife on Walker, but they originally met in Season 4 of Supernatural when she played the demon Ruby.
He continued, “I really enjoyed Sam Winchester. So, I’m still grieving that process. We’ve developed Walker over the last two years, so I’ve had a chance to get to know the character and the show and figure out who this guy is and what the show is gonna be about."
“But I love, love, love the show I’m doing now," he said of Walker. "I love the character, I love the cast, I love our crew, and I love the stories we are setting out to tell. I hope Cordell Walker feels different than Sam Winchester. I’ve worked really hard to try to make sure that they’re different people."
‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ the original show that 'Walker' is based on, wasn’t canceled until 2001.
The original show that Walker is based on first started airing on CBS in 1993, led by Chuck Norris. CBS actually owns the CW, so it makes sense that the CW would be airing the Walker reboot with its own spin. The original show was so successful that it still runs in syndication on multiple TV networks, and it ranked among the Top 30 shows on television from 1995 to 1998.
If Walker is even half as successful as both its very different predecessors, Walker, Texas Ranger and Supernatural, then we can expect many more seasons of Walker to come.
Watch Walker every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.