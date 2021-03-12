People Are Already in Love With 'Walker,' and It's No Surprise Why

The original show that Walker is based on first started airing on CBS in 1993, led by Chuck Norris. CBS actually owns the CW, so it makes sense that the CW would be airing the Walker reboot with its own spin. The original show was so successful that it still runs in syndication on multiple TV networks, and it ranked among the Top 30 shows on television from 1995 to 1998.

If Walker is even half as successful as both its very different predecessors, Walker, Texas Ranger and Supernatural, then we can expect many more seasons of Walker to come.

Watch Walker every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.