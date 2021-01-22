Jared Padalecki's Real Wife Plays His Fictional Wife in the 'Walker' Reboot

Jared Padalecki's new show, Walker (a reboot of the original action Western Chuck Norris starred in) is on tonight, and no, it's not about zombies. Although Jared's actual wife is playing his fictional dead wife on the show. The show is about a Texas ranger named Cordell Walker who's trying to form a better relationship with his teen children. He's also investigating his wife's suspicious death. Genevieve Padalecki plays the Emily Walker in flashbacks.

Who's Jared Padalecki's wife?

Jared Padalecki's wife, Genevieve Padalecki (nee, Cortese), is an actress. She and Jared actually met on the set of Supernatural during Season 4 (so Walker won't be the first time the couple has worked together). The two got married in 2010 and have three children together. Genevieve has been in other shows like Wildfire and Flashforward. She also has a YouTube channel, nowandgen, where she shares lifestyle and family videos. She currently has nearly 60k subscribers.

When asked about what it's like working with her husband, Genevieve told Entertainment Tonight, "It's a vacation for sure," adding, "It's really, really nice being back. We met working together and it's how we fell in love, was working together."

Genevieve states that their relationship is at its best when they're on set together: "I honestly feel like we are at our best when we are working together, which I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing! But we both really love to work and we're hard workers and continually like to challenge each other and amplify each other. We're very curious and we're constantly trying to grow, and it's a great opportunity for us to be able to do that and then go home. It honestly helps our relationship."

If you're wondering why Genevieve doesn't have many titles under her name, it's because she's spent many years choosing to be a parent first. Jared shared, "She put her work aside for many years, as women so often do and they make that ultimate sacrifice... So it's awesome for me to see her [on set]."

The actor talked a little more about their relationship, saying, "We met when we were in our 20s and single and now we're both parents and spouses. To see her get on set and just kill it and do an awesome job, it's a whole new level of appreciation and admiration I have for my awesome wife." Awwww!

Genevieve has shared personal experiences on YouTube, like one video in which she talks about her birthing experience. She goes into why she chose to do a home birth and even shares birthing footage. She also has a website (and book club!).

If you happen to follow Genevieve on Instagram, then you know she has an especially curated Instagram feed, filled with beautiful photos of her in nature and surrounded by her picture-perfect family.

In a #tbt (which shares some of the first photo she ever took with Jared on the set of Supernatural) Genevieve wrote, "Something that’s been with us (or at least my husband) for 15(!) years. It’s no secret that @jaredpadalecki and I fell in love on Supernatural. Because of this show, we’re now celebrating almost 11 years married, 3 amazing kids, traveling the world together and making incredible friends who have formed and shaped who we are today."