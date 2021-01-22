'Walker' Reboot: Who Is the First Female Ranger?

The CW came to Lindsey and offered the role to her if she was interested. The one thing the network wanted her to do was a chemistry test with Jared because they didn't know how well the pair would work together on screen. Thankfully it all worked out because, from seeing the trailer of Walker, Lindsey, a Texas native, looks like a perfect fit.

Interestingly Lindsey had never seen the original Walker, Texas Ranger. According to the New York Post, she was told by the show’s executive producer, Anna Fricke, not to watch it because they wanted her to have no “preconceived notions and fresh eyes.”