When Will 'Walker' Be Back From Its Midseason Hiatus? What to Expect

When Will 'Walker' Be Back From Its Midseason Hiatus? What to ExpectBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 10 2021, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
The midseason finale of Walker turned out to be quite the tearjerker.
The episode marked some sweeping changes for Micki (Lindsey Morgan), who broke up with her boyfriend, Trey, before handing in her badge and returning to her hometown of San Antonio, Tex. What else happened? And when is Walker coming back?
The midseason finale of 'Walker' turned out to be more lethal than some anticipated.
Set just before Christmas, the action-packed episode features festively-dressed criminals (Reindeer mask-clad baddies, anyone?), a makeshift investigation against Dan (Dave Annable), and a school Christmas event complete with a piano performance.
In a crucial scene, Liam (Keegan Allen) fesses up to his brother about the police report he prematurely filed against Dan. Let's hope the hiccup won't backfire down the line.
When is the show set to return?
The intense episode left many fans wanting more.
Season 2 of Walker kicked off in October 2021, slightly recalibrating the focus from Cordell's (Jared Padalecki) grappling with grief and his latest experiences with his two teenage children, to his and the team's latest troubles at work.
Season 2 of Walker is set to resume on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, two weeks earlier than its originally proposed release date of Jan. 27.
The next episode will likely delve into the aftermath of Micki's departure, capturing what's next for Cordell and the rest of the team now that she is gone for good. But some fans aren't ready to let go of Micki just yet.
"Walker — there's a lot to say about this episode, and I'll say more after it airs. But, it’s Lindsey's last episode. The very last scene is incredibly well done, and I cried a lot. Thank you to Lindsey Morgan for your work and for bringing Micki to life. Word of the week: blowtorch," tweeted @thebriarroseee.
"Dear Lindsey Morgan, thank you for playing Micki so amazingly. We love you and we'll always be here for you. I hope we get to see Micki soon, but take your time. And as much as I hate saying goodbyes to my favorites, you deserve it," tweeted @multifandom_fcp.
The CW teased the first details about the 'Walker' prequel on Dec. 8, 2021.
The brand new spinoff, Walker: Independence, is currently in development, the CW announced on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Produced by lead actor and Walker executive producer Jared Padalecki, Walker showrunner, developer, and executive producer Anna Fricke, and a group of others, the new prequel will revolve around the experiences of a well-to-do Bostonian, Abby Walker, who has to start a new life after witnessing her much-beloved husband's murder while journeying out West.
During her travels, Abby is bound to cross paths with Hoyt Rawlins, who will help her reach Independence, Tex. Further details about the plot or the cast are hard to come by. The release date is yet to be announced.
Season 2 of Walker returns with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.