Logo
Home > Entertainment
Jared Padalecki
Source: Getty Images

Jared Padalecki Is "Gutted" About Not Being Part of the 'Supernatural' Prequel

By

Jun. 25 2021, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

It's a bittersweet day for the most dedicated Supernatural fans. When the prequel was announced on June 24, 2021, Jensen Ackles tweeted about the news, but his former co-star's response had fans shook. After Jared Padalecki replied that he hadn't been made aware of the series, their shared fans were expectedly disappointed.

Article continues below advertisement

But even more than that, Jared's reaction at not being included in the show in any regard, since he and Jensen had starred on Supernatural for more than 10 years as brothers, was heartbreaking all around. Now, fans want to know not only why Jared isn't in the prequel, but what the prequel is even about if the Winchester brothers aren't together.

'Supernatural' Cast
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Jared Padalecki isn't part of the 'Supernatural' prequel.

It all started with a tweet, as these things often do. Jensen shared a link to a Deadline article announcing the prequel series. In response, Jared essentially congratulated him on apparently being part of it, but pointed out he hadn't even been made aware of the prequel, let alone included in its planning or details.

"Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter," Jared wrote. "I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Afterward, fans jumped on the thread to insist that it had to be "a joke" that Jensen is part of the Supernatural prequel while Jared isn't.

Jared responded that he's "gutted" about being left out. Given that Jared had been such a large part of the original show, it's understandably heartbreaking for him and longtime fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Right now, Jared stars in the CW's Walker, so, to be fair, his schedule is likely pretty full. Both Supernatural and Walker are part of the same network, so it's unlikely that there were any conflicts there. Those attached to the prequel have yet to address Jared's absence from it and the fact that he hadn't been made aware of it until Jensen's tweet.

What is the 'Supernatural' prequel about?

According to Deadline, the Supernatural prequel is called The Winchesters, and it tells the story of Dean and Sam's parents, who were only briefly talked about in the original series.

Jensen will narrate the show as Dean, whom he played in Supernatural. This leaves little room for Jared's character, Sam, for sure, but the fact that Jared found out about the prequel along with everyone else was certainly a blow.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Supernatural's Series Finale Laid to Rest Everyone and Everything

Jensen Ackles' Career Isn't Slowing Down After 'Supernatural' — It's Ramping Up

Will Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Be Reunited on the Set of 'Walker'?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.