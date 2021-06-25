Jared Padalecki Is "Gutted" About Not Being Part of the 'Supernatural' Prequel

It all started with a tweet, as these things often do. Jensen shared a link to a Deadline article announcing the prequel series. In response, Jared essentially congratulated him on apparently being part of it, but pointed out he hadn't even been made aware of the prequel, let alone included in its planning or details.

"Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter," Jared wrote. "I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Afterward, fans jumped on the thread to insist that it had to be "a joke" that Jensen is part of the Supernatural prequel while Jared isn't.

Jared responded that he's "gutted" about being left out. Given that Jared had been such a large part of the original show, it's understandably heartbreaking for him and longtime fans.