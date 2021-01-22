Will Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Be Reunited on the Set of 'Walker'?

When it comes to locking in the CW vet to be a part of Walker, Jared has made it quite clear and wants everyone to know that his Supernatural brother will be on set. Jared tells TV Insider, "Oh, Jensen will be on the show. We were hoping he would direct [an episode] and be in one. He will be in the show in some way, shape, or form, even if I have to drag him kicking and screaming."

Well, even though the two have gone their separate ways as Winchesters, hopefully at some point in the future Walker will reunite the pair. It would be great to see Jensen and Jared back on television together even if it was for one episode, but you never know. Once Jared gets Jensen on set, he might never let him leave!

Watch Walker on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.