Is Walker Leaving 'Walker'? How the Rumor Got Started

It's not unheard of for the main stars of a show to leave, but it doesn't hurt any less when they do. After all, who didn't cry when Derek Shepherd died on Grey's Anatomy? Or when Castiel said his painful goodbyes to Dean Winchester in Supernatural?

Speaking of Supernatural, though, the two brothers who started the show ended the show ( sort of ). But after a season away from the beloved CW series, is Jared Padalecki planning on saying goodbye to his new series? Is Cordell Walker leaving Walker ?

It should also be noted that A.) the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween movies are animated, so Jared playing a tall Robin wouldn't really matter much, and B.) the movies have been completed for a while. The films, which do star Jensen as Batman, will release this summer, with the first coming June 22 and the second July 27.

The giveaway that this is definitely not true is most likely that the video is quoted as saying that Jared will be playing a "taller than usual Robin." Plus, it claims that the two decided just to do the movie together before filming Supernatural for 15 more years. Also, watching through until the end confirms that the creator of the video intended to make an April Fools' Day joke. Still, over a month later, the video continues to make the rounds on social media.

If you're wondering if Jared is walking away from Walker, you're likely the victim of an internet prank. A number of videos popped up around April Fools' Day claiming that Jared had plans to leave the series. One such video even claimed that he was going to join his Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles in the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween adaptation.

Jared will return for the second season of 'Walker.'

Walker was among the shows renewed for another season at the CW. In an interview with Collider, Jared certainly didn't sound like he planned on going anywhere. "But I love, love, love the show I’m doing now," he said. "I love the character, I love the cast, I love our crew, and I love the stories we are setting out to tell. ... I’m really excited to explore this new world."

Article continues below advertisement

Jared also took to Instagram to thank his fans for getting Walker a second season. "Couldn’t be prouder to announce we’ve been picked up for our second season today! Grateful for the support from our friends at @thecw, our hardworking crew, cast, and most especially y’all for the tremendous support. Ready to saddle up for this ride and give you all I’ve got. Big love from Texas," he wrote.