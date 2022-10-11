Calling All 'Supernatural' Fans: Here's Where to Watch Prequel Spinoff 'The Winchesters'

If you enjoyed the long-running CW show Supernatural, get ready to love The Winchesters, a spinoff prequel show about John and Mary Winchester (née Campbell) — the parents of Sam and Dean, who were played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on the OG show.

The new series stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester and Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell as they fall in love and fight monsters together.