Calling All 'Supernatural' Fans: Here's Where to Watch Prequel Spinoff 'The Winchesters'
If you enjoyed the long-running CW show Supernatural, get ready to love The Winchesters, a spinoff prequel show about John and Mary Winchester (née Campbell) — the parents of Sam and Dean, who were played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on the OG show.
The new series stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester and Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell as they fall in love and fight monsters together.
The Winchesters premieres on Oct. 11, 2022, on the CW, but what about those without cable? Here's how you can watch The Winchesters.
Here's where to watch and stream 'The Winchesters.'
The Winchesters will air new episodes weekly on the CW channel, but if you don't have cable, you can catch the episodes the next day on the CW website for free.
If you're looking for other ways to catch The Winchesters in real-time, you can also utilize the live-TV options of different streaming platforms that air the CW. This includes FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
What is 'The Winchesters' about?
Set in the 1970s, The Winchesters is narrated by Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) and follows the story of his parents' meeting, falling in love, and fighting monsters. As some fans and critics have already pointed out, the love story of John and Mary Winchester has been told multiple times on Supernatural, either through magic, flashbacks, or time travel.
The most important fact to keep in mind is that Mary initially came from a monster-hunting family, while John Winchester was completely unaware of that life until Mary's death at the beginning of Supernatural. The Winchesters alters this canon, but executive producers Jensen Ackles and Daneel Ackles have asked viewers, per Variety, to have an open mind and see what happens.
The Winchesters premieres on Oct. 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. on the CW.