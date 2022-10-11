Distractify
'The Winchesters' Is a Prequel to 'Supernatural' — Where Were the Episodes Filmed?

With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.

If you find yourself missing the show, then the new prequel series might scratch that itch.

The Winchesters is a brand new series from The CW that depicts the origin of the Winchester family. The show is set to dive deep into the lives of Sam and Dean's parents, who would eventually go on to become legendary Hunters themselves.

Where was the prequel series filmed? Here's what we know about the filming locations for The Winchesters.

'The Winchesters'
Source: The CW
What were the filming locations for 'The Winchesters'?

The Winchesters takes place in the 1970s. It follows a young John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). Upon discovering that the cases of their missing fathers are intrinsically linked, John follows Mary into the world of hunting monsters in search for answers. The series also features Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Dean as a narrator for the series.

The original Supernatural took place in the United States and saw Sam and Dean travel from state to state in search of more monsters to kill. Ironically, most of the filming for the first series took place throughout locations in Canada, primarily Vancouver. Many small Canadian towns were presented as stand-ins for United States locations.

Interestingly, The Winchesters takes a different approach when it comes to its own filming locations. Filming took place entirely in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In an interview with TV Line, Jensen Ackles (who is executive producer for The Winchesters) stated that this choice boiled down to the tonal shift they wanted to achieve for the show.

According to Jensen, filming Supernatural in Vancouver gave the show "this beautiful grey-blue kind of feel." The prequel was shot in New Orleans to give the show "a whole different tonal quality."

"It's more ambers, which gives it that vintage look," added Danneel Ackles, Jensen's wife and fellow executive producer.

As of writing, principal photography for The Winchesters is still ongoing. Filming is set to end in mid-December 2022.

While the prequel is set to continue the legacy of the series, fans have already noted several issues that the initial trailer has with the original series. One person commented on YouTube, stating, "I can already see that memory wiping and/or time travel happening to fix the retconning. That's not original, surprising, or innovative in any way."

Loyal Supernatural viewers will have to wait and see if the prequel will make sense in the end.

The Winchesters premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

