A 'Supernatural' Prequel Entitled 'The Winchesters' Is in the Works at The CW

Those who have been missing Supernatural since it came to an end after 15 seasons in November of 2020 are in luck. Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on the drama series, is in the process of creating a prequel show along with his wife, Danneel Ackles (who also had a recurring role on the program as well).

The husband and wife duo will be executive producers on the show through their company, Chaos Machine Productions. The two launched the production business in the fall of 2020, and they secured a deal with Warner Bros. Television. Both companies will produce the show. The original Supernatural series centered around brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), who hunt supernatural creatures like ghosts, demons, and monsters. The drama became the longest-running show on The CW.

After the show wrapped, Jared went on to star in another series for the network, Walker, and Jensen's next big move has now been announced. Jensen will be reprising his iconic role in a small capacity, but the series will largely center around Dean and Sam's parents: John and Mary Winchester. Supernatural was all about family bonds, and The Winchesters will be no different. Keep reading to find out all about the upcoming CW series, including whether a release date has been announced, and if there’s any information out regarding casting.

When does the 'Supernatural' prequel take place? Plus, has a release date been announced? The prequel series will focus on the budding relationship of Mary and John Winchester as they fall in love and decide to take on the world's most devious creatures together. It will, therefore, take place decades before the main plot in Supernatural. During Supernatural's run, viewers got a taste for how powerful the relationship between John and Mary was. As fans will know, Sam and Dean learned to hunt from their father, who sought revenge on demons when one killed his wife. Article continues below advertisement Jensen will reprise the role of Dean to narrate the series. While announcing The Winchesters to Deadline, the actor/executive producer discussed his excitement to expand the Supernatural universe. "After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Jensen Ackles said in his statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story." Source: The CW Article continues below advertisement "I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be," the dad of three continued. "So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey." A release date for The Winchesters has not yet been revealed. According to Deadline, the show has a script commitment, so it is still in the early stages of development.