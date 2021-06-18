Fans Think Keegan Allen Is Leaving 'Walker' — Here's Why

Although we’re confident that Liam Walker will make it out of Season 1 alive, we’re not so sure about Walker’s old buddy, Hoyt. Matt Barr made his debut on Walker on Feb. 4 in Episode 3, where we learned that Hoyt Rawlins was a little rough around the edges, but that didn’t change the fact that he was Walker’s best friend. And that’s evident in Episode 13.

In one last attempt to protect Walker and his family, Hoyt sets off an attack on Clint and his men but is ultimately bested after he was fatally stabbed. In a recent interview, lead actor Jared Padalecki opened up about how he thinks Hoyt’s death will impact his character’s development.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "That's yet another person that Walker loves and holds dear and has for many, many years that seems to be lost and gone because of what Walker does in some way, shape, or form."