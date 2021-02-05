'Walker': Who Is the Texas Ranger's Childhood Friend That's Back in Town?

Currently, Matt stars in the CBS drama Blood and Treasure. He plays Danny McNamara, a former FBI agent and a brilliant antique expert who teams up with Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas), an art thief, to catch a terrorist who gets all of his funding through stolen treasures. The show was renewed, but Season 2 was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood and Treasure is set to return sometime in 2021.

One of the upsides of Matt's character, Hoyt, bringing a little drama on Walker is that maybe it will distract his best friend from thinking about the death of his wife so much. But we'll have to wait and see more of Hoyt to learn what he's up to.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.