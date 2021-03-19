Meet 'Walker's' Newest Cast Member Gavin Casalegno — His Character Is Bad News!

A new actor has joined the cast of Walker . Gavin Casalegno was introduced to viewers on Episode 4 and since has been a recurring guest on the show. Gavin began acting when he was only 7 years old and early in his career, he was cast in a commercial for Papa John’s Pizza. He appeared in the 2011 thriller Hear Me Whisper and was in the movie I Am Gabriel in 2012. In the 2014 Darren Aronofsky film Noah, Gavin acted alongside Russell Crowe and Anthony Hopkins.

Gavin is best known for playing Young Damon in the seventh season of The Vampire Diaries series. He currently plays Trevor Strand, a potential love interest of Walker's (Jared Padalecki) daughter Stella (Violet Brinson), in the CW's Walker.

The girls were arrested after being caught with marijuana while ditching school (hence why Stella has community service) and Stella wants to make things right. He tells her that she can't change what happened and shouldn't pretend it didn't occur. Trevor tells Stella that he works at the barn to be closer to his dad, who's locked up in prison. He ends up following her on Instagram, and she's pretty stoked that she and her crush are friends on social media.

Stella meets Trevor when she starts her community service at the barn. He befriends her after he helps her bring back a horse that kicks down a gate and escapes. Stella also asks Trevor’s advice on how to help her friend Isabel Muñoz (Gabriela Flores).

Gavin Casalegno's Trevor Strand could potentially be bad news for Cordell Walker.

When Stella's grandmother Abeline (Molly Hagen) is first introduced to Trevor in Episode 6, she has a gut feeling about him but doesn't say anything. However, her grandmother was right because it turns out this teen comes from a dangerous family. Stella's new friend is Clint West's (Austin Nichols) son, the guy who led the bank heist and was captured by the cops. How crazy! We totally thought Cordell's undercover mission was over, but shockingly it's not.

Source: The CW

When Trevor meets Cordell, the teen recognized him as his father’s old pal Duke. He reveals to his dad when he goes to visit him in jail that Duke is actually a Texas Ranger. Clint believed that Duke had died, and now he knows Duke was the one who tipped off the cops and wants his son to help him get revenge. Walker’s showrunner Anna Fricke spoke recently with TVLine about a couple of twists and turns.

When asked about the moment when Trevor lays eyes on Walker and if Cordell is now in danger, she shares, "It’s not a great situation for our Romeo and Juliet of the season. It’s definitely a shocking moment. It’s funny when Cordell walks in and stops Trevor and Stella from kissing, and Trevor just looks shocked, you think it’s because, 'Oh, my girlfriend’s six-foot-five Ranger father just walked in.' But it’s because he recognizes him from this picture. In terms of danger, we’ll see."

Source: The CW

Anna adds, "But it has definitely complicated what was a very innocent first meeting between Trevor and Stella." So Trevor meeting Stella at the barn was purely coincidental. Still, it seems like this could be a problematic relationship since Trevor's father is pretty adamant about enlisting his son in his revenge scheme. Hopefully, Trevor doesn't help his dad and chooses love! We'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.