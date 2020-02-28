We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kane Brown Talks About His Dad Going to Jail When He Was Only Three

Rising country singer Kane Brown made a name for himself in the industry after only a few singles, quickly touring with other big-name artists like Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean.

A lot of Kane's music is inspired by his life and he's been open about the struggle of growing up with a single mom. Most of his fans know that he grew up without his dad present, but why was his dad sent to prison in the first place?

Kane revealed his dad was sent to jail in 1996.

As Kane continued his rise to fame, he frequently thanked his mom and his grandmother, who he attributes to raising him, but stayed very mum about his father.

It wasn't until his album What Ifs was on its climb on the Billboard charts that he spoke about it. According to Country 1025, he admitted at a party celebrating the album's success that his father was sent to prison in 1996, when he was only three years old.