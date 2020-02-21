Blake Shelton and More Will Perform at the 7th Annual iHeartCountry Festival

Blake Shelton and More Will Perform at the 7th Annual iHeartCountry FestivalBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Get ready!
The Seventh Annual iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One adds another huge name to their lineup. Blake Shelton has officially been announced as a musical performer for the Austin, Tex., festival on May 2, 2020.
"I'm excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance," the country superstar said in a press release statement. "It's always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I'm looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party!"
So, who else can fans expect to see at the 2020 iHeartCountry festival?
Check out the Seventh Annual iHeartCountry Festival lineup!
Aside from Blake, the summer festival will also feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, and more.
And, if you can't make it to the star-studded event on May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, don't worry, the country music festival will also be available for fans to livestream.
Country music fans can exclusively stream the event on LivexLive.com. The music festival will also broadcast live throughout iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations and their local markets, including iHeartRadio.com
Check out these popular music festivals in 2020.
If you're looking to head to a music festival this spring/summer, here are some of the biggest happening in 2020!
Are you well-versed in different music genres? Do you want to listen to some of the biggest artists in the world? Looking to add more pics to your 'Gram? Well, Coachella is one of the biggest musical events of the year.
However, the April 10-12 and 17-19 show is currently sold out and there is a waitlist to attend. But, if you do snag a ticket, you'll get to see Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Rage Against the Machine, and so many more artists!
If you're in Virginia Beach this April 20-26, check out the Something in the Water festival featuring A$AP Rocky, Mahalia, Major Lazer, and more.
Another huge music festival in 2020 is Bonnaroo, which takes place in Manchester, Tenn. on June 11-14. The headlines of this music and arts show are Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, and more.
Governors Ball is an extremely popular east coast festival that is held in Randall’s Island Park, NY, from June 5-7. Missy Elliot, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Flume, Ellie Goulding, Solange, and more artists are set to perform.
Hometown Rising is another country music festival (held in Louisville, KY) that will boast top artists of that genre, including, Blake, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more.
Overall, if you're a fan of live music, head out to one of these awesome concerts this summer! We're sure you won't be disappointed.
More from Distractify:
Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Engaged? The Stars Are Completely Smitten
Here's Why Adam Levine Is Really Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons
Wondering What Happened to The Band Perry and Where They Are Now? We Have Answers
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Clone Wars' Season 7 Is Finally Here – Here's a Handy Guide Before You Binge
Entertainment
Is Meyer Offerman From 'Hunters' Based on a Real Person?
Entertainment
Jake Paul Should Teach a Course on How to Acquire Legal Counsel
Entertainment
Ben Affleck's Mom Might Actually Be Our Favorite Person in the World