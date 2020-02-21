Blake Shelton and More Will Perform at the 7th Annual iHeartCountry Festival

The Seventh Annual iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One adds another huge name to their lineup. Blake Shelton has officially been announced as a musical performer for the Austin, Tex., festival on May 2, 2020.

"I'm excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance," the country superstar said in a press release statement. "It's always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I'm looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party!"

So, who else can fans expect to see at the 2020 iHeartCountry festival?