Lunchbox Is MIA From "The Bobby Bones Show" for a Joyous Reason

For over a week, a familiar face (or, more accurately, voice) has been noticeably absent from "The Bobby Bones Show." Turns out, co-host Dan Chappell — better known to listeners as Lunchbox — has an extremely valid excuse for missing so much work. 

What happened to Lunchbox on "Bobby Bones"?

Dan’s currently on paternity leave after welcoming his second child last month. The 38-year-old announced on Feb. 19 that his wife, Laura, had given birth to a baby boy whom they’ve nicknamed "BabyBox2" — the couple’s 19-month-old son is publicly referred to as "BabyBox."