Bobby Bones Has Valentine's Day Plans This Year

By

Radio host and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones has been an open book about his dating life — especially when he's single. But recently, he seems to have laid off the details about his struggle being single.

Hopefully, for him, this means there's someone new in his life. If so, who is Bobby dating?

Bobby definitely has a special someone for Valentine's Day.

While he hasn't revealed the identity of this certain someone, Bobby admitted on the show that he did, in fact, have plans for Valentine's Day, and there was a woman he would be making those plans with.

"I have to do something for Valentine's Day this year," he said on air. "I haven't had to do it for years. At least three [years]."