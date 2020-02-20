'Making the Band' Is Back, Baby! Here's What to Know, Including How to Audition

Today's youth will never know... oh, wait, yes they will!

The popular MTV reality show Making the Band is officially getting a reboot. The singing competition series is looking for the next big musical act, but singing is not the only skill these up-an-coming performers will be graded on. The contestants will be judged on their singing, dance ability, showmanship, and (possibly) if you are able to walk five hours from Manhattan to Brooklyn to get Sean "Diddy" Combs a slice of cheesecake.