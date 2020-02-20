We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
making-the-band-auditions-1582218643661.jpg
Source: MTV

'Making the Band' Is Back, Baby! Here's What to Know, Including How to Audition

By

Today's youth will never know... oh, wait, yes they will!

The popular MTV reality show Making the Band is officially getting a reboot. The singing competition series is looking for the next big musical act, but singing is not the only skill these up-an-coming performers will be graded on. The contestants will be judged on their singing, dance ability, showmanship, and (possibly) if you are able to walk five hours from Manhattan to Brooklyn to get Sean "Diddy" Combs a slice of cheesecake. 

The drama, tears, and Diddy's alpha personality launched the somewhat successful (at the time) careers of groups such as Danity Kane, O-Town, and Day 26. So, after more than a decade since the show has been off the air, Diddy is back, and he's bringing his sons, also known as the Combs Cartel, along for the ride. 

Here's what to know about the upcoming reboot of Making the Band, including how you can audition. 