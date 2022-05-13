Jensen Ackles Will Make His Debut as Beau Arlen in the Season 2 Finale of 'Big Sky'By Leila Kozma
May. 13 2022, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
The star of The Boys, Supernatural, and Smallville, Jensen Ackles has been cast in a guest role in Big Sky, David E. Kelley's crime-thriller series chronicling the strange events occurring in breathtaking Montana.
Jensen Ackles portrays Beau Arlen in the Season 2 finale of 'Big Sky.'
In Big Sky, Jensen portrays Beau Arlen, a man with a good heart and razor-sharp instincts who temporarily steps into the sheriff's role. As a close friend of Sheriff Walter Tubb (Patrick Gallagher), Beau will likely aspire to maintain the equilibrium and de-escalate various sources of conflict.
In the Season 2 finale of Big Sky, Beau will work in close collaboration with Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury). According to a press release cited by Deadline, they immediately hit it off — so much so that they may choose to seek out ways to keep the lucrative work relationship going beyond the scope of the episode.
"Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while," the press release says.
Could this be a hint?!
Jensen isn't completely unfamiliar with the world of crime dramas and supernatural thrillers. The actor is bound to knock it out of the park. Fans reacted to the news with a great deal of excitement.
"I can't believe it! I binge-watched The Boys. I loved every minute of how unique it was. Then, a few months later, my fave Jensen Ackles is announced. I decided to give Big Sky a try, I like it … low and behold, my guy will be making an appearance!" tweeted @lettistruluv.
Jensen Ackles skyrocketed to international fame with 'Dawson's Creek,' 'Supernatural,' and others.
Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1978, Jensen launched a career in the entertainment industry before graduating from the LV Berkner High School in 1996. The son of Walker, Texas Ranger actor Alan Ackles and Donna Joan Shaffer-Ackles, Jensen likely got a taste for showbiz while growing up in Richardson, Texas.
His first career breakthrough came about in 1995, with a guest appearance in Wishbone. Bigger opportunities soon followed. In 1996, Jensen landed an episodic role on Mr. Rhodes. By 1997, he was a regular on Days of Our Lives.
It perhaps can be said that he entered the mainstream with C.J.'s role in the classic teen drama, Dawson's Creek. Much like Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, and his co-stars on Dawson's Creek, Jensen went on to build a successful career as an actor.
He landed the role of Jason Teague in Smallville in 2004. He is equally well-known for portraying Dean Winchester in Supernatural. Jensen has considerable experience as an executive producer, having worked on The Plight of Clownana and The Winchesters.
He also directed select episodes of Supernatural and Walker, the latter of which must have made his old man, a Walker, Texas Ranger alum, mightily proud.
Catch Jensen's impeccable portrayal of temp sheriff Beau Arlen in the Season 2 finale of Big Sky on Thursday, May 19, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.