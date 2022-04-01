Who the Heck Is John Milton on ABC's 'Big Sky'? Everyone Wants to Know

ABC's Big Sky has become known for its mysteries — not just the ones being investigated by Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), but the ones about the show itself. In a series that includes dead bodies, questionable life choices, and a massive conspiracy, the biggest question of all is: Who is John Milton?

Fans are tearing their hair out trying to identify Milton, who has been mentioned during both Season 1 and Season 2. But clues about him are few and far between.