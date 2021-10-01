'Big Sky' Is Back With a Bigger Cast and a Whole New Mystery

Season 1 concluded in May of 2021, and while that's four months in real-time, it's a thousand years in TV time. Here's a recap of where we last met our heroes and villains.

During an intense shootout in the season finale, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) was shot in the chest. Fans were left wondering if she would return for Season 2, but we've already seen her in promos for the upcoming season. Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) was naturally worried about her friend, but if there's one thing we've learned about this team, they have an unbreakable bond.