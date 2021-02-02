ABC's 'Big Sky' Marks Dedee Pfeiffer's Return to Showbiz After a 10-Year Hiatus

The love of acting runs in the Pfeiffer family. The second oldest of four kids, Michelle started out in show biz in the late 1970s. In a few years, she was offered roles in Grease 2, Scarface, and The Witches of Eastwick.

Her younger sister, Dedee, would soon follow in her footsteps, appearing on Seinfeld, Friends, and the like. She went on a hiatus around 10 years ago, only to make her much-anticipated return with a new role on ABC's Big Sky.