Jesse James Keitel Makes TV History With Their Role in ‘Big Sky’

Even though “some things didn’t change” after Jesse’s conversations with the Big Sky team, they still think it’s an important moment for trans and nonbinary representation, they told ET.

“I’m not playing a sex worker who has no lines, I’m a leading character on ABC. I think that’s really damn powerful,” they said. “Honestly, what I’m most proud of, I’m excited for the little queer kids at home to look up and be excited to see me on TV and hopefully see a little bit of themselves in Jerrie. I’m excited for their parents to watch and say, ‘I hope I do right by my kids.’”

Big Sky airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.