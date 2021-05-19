'Big Sky' Fans Are Worried That Jenny Will Not Return for Season 2 — Here's the Scoop

The first season of any show can make or break the series. And Season 1 of Big Sky has proven to live up to the hype. As viewers tune in to watch private detectives search for kidnapped sisters, the show brings a level of suspense and drama that no other show on TV can match.

Does Jenny die in Big Sky? Keep reading to get some answers.

On May 18, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) were able to get Brian Geraghty (Ronald Pergman) into custody — but the victory was short-lived. And with the events that transpired after his momentary capture, fans believe that we may be saying goodbye to Jenny.

Making matters worse, no one called for medical help for Jenny, so the events left fans worried that she may not make it. And while she is still alive at the end of the episode, her future is uncertain for Season 2 and beyond.

Although Ronald was able to get away from the scene unscathed, Jenny was shot in the chest in the midst of the escape. Cassie tried to stop Jenny’s gunshot wound from bleeding any further, but she went on to grab a gun and go after Ronald.

Ronald then took Cassie, Marshal Lindor (Omar Wetwally), and Jenny to another victim’s home. The situation took a turn as Ronald almost strangled Cassie to death in the car just before one of the syndicate vehicles crashed into them.

After closing in on Ronald, the pair discovered that he faked a hostage situation. As a result, Scarlet was able to plan an escape via the syndicate and by using Rick Legarski’s (John Carroll Lynch) hard drive.

It has been a long road for both Cassie and Jenny. While they have been hoping to track down Ronald for quite some time, the season finale proved that the duo was able to get the job done — but only momentarily.

The 'Big Sky' season finale was the ultimate cliffhanger that left fans with a lot of questions for Season 2.

Talk about an action-filled season finale! The episode kicked off with Cassie and Jenny heading onto the ranch with police to deal with the ruthless Kleinsasser family. Upon noticing the police presence, Margaret Kleinsasser (Michelle Forbes) gave Horst Kleinsasser (Ted Levine) his pills and watched him choke on them. And of course, Cheyenne Kleinsasser (Britt Robertson) finally became the top woman in charge.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Once Cassie and Jenny finished up at the Kleinsassers, they immediately found Marshal and Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) closing in on Ronald. But, it all turned out to be a ploy on Ronald’s behalf. The hostage situation not only led to Ronald’s escape, but it also led to yet another murder. After jumping in a getaway car with Scarlet and the syndicate leaders, they decided to take control of the escape.

Fans are still wondering how the syndicate was able to pull off this escape mission. What kind of power does the syndicate have? Is Cassie on a suicide mission now that she decided to chase after Ronald? Will Jenny make it? Executive producer Elmwood Reid shared that it's all a setup of what’s to come in Season 2. Fans are not ready to lose Jenny on the show, but Elmwood says anything is possible. After all, no one is safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

“It's pretty bad for her," Elmwood told EW , talking about Jenny. “And it's also pretty bad for Cassie because she's chasing after some pretty bad guys, including Ronald. We don't know who this mysterious group is that broke him out. Both women are in jeopardy. Nobody's off limits; everybody's fair game.”