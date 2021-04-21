Meet the Kleinsassers: Here's What You Need to Know About the Newest Villains on 'Big Sky'

In Season 1, Episode 11 of Big Sky, viewers were given a closer look at how powerful — and dangerous — the Kleinsasser family has become in Lochsa County.

Ted Levine's nefarious new character, Horst Kleinsasser, and his family have made it clear that there will be some family secrets unveiled in upcoming episodes, and fans are eager to know more about the new villains that Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell are up against. Here's what we know so far about the Kleinsassers on Big Sky.