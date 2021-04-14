Ted Levine and Brooke Smith Have Reunited On-Screen in 'Big Sky' After Decades

Over the years, Ted Levine has become a veteran on both the big and small screen, starring in Monk as Leland Stottlemeyer from 2002 to 2009 and later in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Although Ted Levine has a long list of TV and film credits, no one can forget his role as Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs .

Because Ted Levine is best known for playing one of the most nefarious murderers of all time, Big Sky viewers are especially eager to learn more about his latest role in ABC’s newest crime drama.

Earlier this year, showrunners revealed that Ted Levine would be joining the cast of ‘Big Sky.’

In Big Sky, Ted Levine stars alongside his former Silence of the Lambs co-star Brooke Smith, who played Senator Ruth Martin’s daughter and Buffalo Bill’s abductee, Catherine Martin. Season 2 of Big Sky is the first time that the two have been reunited on camera since filming the movie, and fans are excited to see what happens next.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry but I just can’t see Ted Levine without seeing Buffalo Bill. I mean, you would feel that way if you played a movie villain so memorably! #BigSky.” Another said, “The fact that Ted Levine has joined #BigSky is the most frightening thing about the show. Jame Gumb scares me to death.”

Source: ABC

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actors talked about their past experience on set. Ted Levine said of his Silence of the Lambs audition, “You never know what’s going to happen with an audition. I just pulled something out. It was scary. It felt kind of magical.”

While Ted may have been unsure that he got the part, Brooke said that she knew that he was the best fit for Buffalo Bill instantly. Brooke shared, “I read with the three final guys who were going to be Buffalo Bill. When Ted walked in, it was so crazily obvious.”

She continued, “I asked him, ‘What the hell did you do in that audition? You were so amazing.’ He was like, ‘Well, you know, I wasn’t sure what I was gonna do, so I just drank a lot of coffee.’ He was amazing.” On the show, Ted Levine plays Horst Kleinsasser, a ruthless rancher who may not have much time left, but who else joined the cast of Big Sky?