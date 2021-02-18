Paul Krendler Will Probably Be as Terrible as Ever in 'Clarice'

The TV series is set just a year after Clarice caught and killed Buffalo Bill, an event that made her a full FBI agent. Paul (played in The Silence of the Lambs by Ron Vawter) resented her for the accomplishment, however, which is why it stands to reason that he will be as much of a thorn in her side in the show as he was in the movies.

But it also makes sense that Paul will stay alive for the series' life on CBS since he doesn't die in the movies until 10 years or so after the Buffalo Bill case.

Catch Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler in Clarice on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.