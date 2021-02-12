Hello 'Clarice': ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ FBI Agent Moves Away From Hannibal Lecter

The new CBS crime drama Clarice continues Clarice Starling's (Rebecca Breeds) story in 1993, which is a year after the events in The Silence Of the Lambs. The series will dive deep into Clarice's untold personal story as she returns to the field to solve new cases, and hunt sexual predators and serial murderers alongside a new team.

Viewers will find Clarice still spinning from her experience with helping catch serial killer Buffalo Bill, who killed women and skinned them, hoping to create a human suit for himself. Clarice, while battling with PTSD, will try to navigate her way through the pressurized environment of the male-dominated FBI circa the nineties and the rigid political world of Washington, D.C.

It will be interesting to see what Clarice has been up to!

Clarice airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.