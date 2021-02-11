Hannibal Lecter Cannot Appear on the CBS Drama 'Clarice'

The series centers around Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) and her work after dealing with notorious serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Though the character has always existed opposite Hannibal Lecter, the series is instead focused on her interactions with other predators.

Those who didn't have nightmares for weeks upon viewing the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs may be interested in seeing the story continue on the new CBS drama, Clarice .

Will he reprise the role in the Rebecca Breeds edition for Clarice?

Anthony Hopkins was the first actor to take on the Hannibal Lecter role, and many can still hear him creepily uttering, "Hello, Clarice," at Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling.

However, though Clarice takes place after the events in the movie, some viewers might wonder if Hannibal Lecter will make a cameo to offer guidance to the detective.

Will Anthony Hopkins appear on 'Clarice?'

Though some fans of The Silence of the Lambs film might be on the lookout for Anthony Hopkins to play Hannibal Lecter once again, the character will not be part of Clarice at all. While it has been billed as a sequel, don't expect to see many of the same characters from the movie translated onto the small screen. The series begins in 1993, about a year after Clarice was first sent to interview the notorious killer in a Baltimore psychiatric facility.

In addition to trying to leave the movie plot behind, Clarice isn't actually allowed to mention Hannibal Lecter at all. The character was first created in Thomas Harris' 1988 novel of the same name. The Dino De Laurentiis Company and MGM divide the rights to portray the book's characters on screen. While the NBC series Hannibal portrayed the relationship between the serial killer and Will Graham, Clarice will showcase many of the other remaining characters.

The situation regarding the characters is confusing both to viewers and the staff behind Clarice as well. Executive Producer Adam Kurtzman told Entertainment Weekly that Hannibal can't be part of the show but that the writers want to tell the story beyond that hurdle.

