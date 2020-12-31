Anthony Hopkins Was Diagnosed With Asperger's in 2014, Which Made Him "a Loner"

The actor has been sober since 1975 according to People, who reported that he celebrated 45 years of clean living after almost "drinking [himself] to death."

In a Twitter video he said, "I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preaching, but I got a message — a little thought that said 'do you want to live or die?' and I said 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came and life has been amazing."