Martha Stewart Said Her Ideal Man Is "10 Years Younger"

Whether you know of Martha Stewart for her lifestyle media brand, her television appearances, or her time in federal prison for insider trading, there's no denying her influence. Many believed that her lifestyle empire would crumble following her imprisonment, but Martha managed to grow it, and she's more relevant now than ever before.

Who is Martha Stewart dating now? Find out about her past marriages and public relationships, and what she's said about her ideal man.

But, what die-hard Martha fans really want to know is if she's sharing her life (and recipes) with anyone.

From Martha's attitude (let's not forget when she shaded Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski for not tagging her in an Instagram taken on her estate) to her unexpected friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg , she's simply become an icon.

Who is Martha Stewart dating now?

In the decades since Martha became a TV personality and publicly renowned chef, she's kept her dating life fairly under the radar. In 1961, at the age of 20, she married lawyer Andrew Stewart, and she gave birth to her only child, Alexis Stewart, in 1965. The pair split in the mid '80s, and their divorce was finalized in 1990. Martha subsequently dated The Two Popes actor Sir Anthony Hopkins in the '90s, but she split with him after she watched The Silence of the Lambs.

When appearing on Howard Stern's radio show in 2006, Martha explained that she couldn't help but think of her then-beau as Hannibal Lecter. "Oh, I loved him, but he was… scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine. I have this beautiful home in Maine, but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again," she told the radio host. "Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?"

"I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn’t get past the Lecter thing," she continued. Martha also dated software billionaire Charles Simonyi for a whopping 15 years, beginning in 1993. The two stayed together through Martha's legal battles, and while she was in prison from 2004 to 2005.

Source: Getty

Following her split from Charles, Martha hasn't had any significant relationship that she's regaled to the public. But, she has revealed that she is an online dater, and what her type is. In 2013, she confirmed that she had made a Match.com profile, and that she had gone on a few dates, but none were really worthwhile.

In August of 2019, she confirmed on The Corp podcast that she took one Match.com date to Rao's, a New York restaurant that is infamous for being impossible to get into. After the bill was comped (she is Martha Stewart after all), her date wasn't planning on leaving a big tip.

"I wanted him to pay for it, of course. And then he didn't want to leave a big tip. Rao's said, I remember them saying, 'Oh there's no bill, Martha.' And I said, 'Really?' [so] I said to him, 'We have to leave a big tip.' He wanted to leave like $10! At Rao's! I forgot him that moment," she said on the podcast.

Source: Getty