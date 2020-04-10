Martha Stewart Said Her Ideal Man Is "10 Years Younger"By Shannon Raphael
Whether you know of Martha Stewart for her lifestyle media brand, her television appearances, or her time in federal prison for insider trading, there's no denying her influence. Many believed that her lifestyle empire would crumble following her imprisonment, but Martha managed to grow it, and she's more relevant now than ever before.
From Martha's attitude (let's not forget when she shaded Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski for not tagging her in an Instagram taken on her estate) to her unexpected friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg, she's simply become an icon.
But, what die-hard Martha fans really want to know is if she's sharing her life (and recipes) with anyone.
Who is Martha Stewart dating now? Find out about her past marriages and public relationships, and what she's said about her ideal man.
Who is Martha Stewart dating now?
In the decades since Martha became a TV personality and publicly renowned chef, she's kept her dating life fairly under the radar. In 1961, at the age of 20, she married lawyer Andrew Stewart, and she gave birth to her only child, Alexis Stewart, in 1965. The pair split in the mid '80s, and their divorce was finalized in 1990.
Martha subsequently dated The Two Popes actor Sir Anthony Hopkins in the '90s, but she split with him after she watched The Silence of the Lambs.
When appearing on Howard Stern's radio show in 2006, Martha explained that she couldn't help but think of her then-beau as Hannibal Lecter.
"Oh, I loved him, but he was… scary. I was going to invite him up to Maine. I have this beautiful home in Maine, but then I reconsidered because I saw that movie again," she told the radio host. "Do you want someone eating your brain while you are sitting in your beautiful dining room in Maine?"
"I would have probably had a very nice relationship with Anthony Hopkins, but I couldn’t get past the Lecter thing," she continued.
Martha also dated software billionaire Charles Simonyi for a whopping 15 years, beginning in 1993. The two stayed together through Martha's legal battles, and while she was in prison from 2004 to 2005.
Following her split from Charles, Martha hasn't had any significant relationship that she's regaled to the public. But, she has revealed that she is an online dater, and what her type is.
In 2013, she confirmed that she had made a Match.com profile, and that she had gone on a few dates, but none were really worthwhile.
In August of 2019, she confirmed on The Corp podcast that she took one Match.com date to Rao's, a New York restaurant that is infamous for being impossible to get into. After the bill was comped (she is Martha Stewart after all), her date wasn't planning on leaving a big tip.
"I wanted him to pay for it, of course. And then he didn't want to leave a big tip. Rao's said, I remember them saying, 'Oh there's no bill, Martha.' And I said, 'Really?' [so] I said to him, 'We have to leave a big tip.' He wanted to leave like $10! At Rao's! I forgot him that moment," she said on the podcast.
She also confirmed on the podcast that she was single following her failed attempts to find love online.
"Yes I am single at present and a man would be somebody with a nice sense of humor. That's kind of athletic, I want them to be able to climb with me," she said. "You can't be afraid of heights!"
Martha Stewart's ideal man is one with means.
As the first-ever female self-made billionaire, you can't really fault Martha for having high expectations when it comes to her perfect man.
On The Corp, she noted that she'd want a love interest to have multiple modes of transportation at his disposal.
"A boat would be nice. A plane would be nice too... I'd like a helicopter," she said on the show.
When she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in December of 2016, the Martha Stewart Living founder also said that her dream man is on the younger side.
Upon being asked to describe her perfect match, she said that he would be "not older, definitely not older, about 10 years younger."
While Martha continues her search for Mr. Right, she's going to be appearing on the PBS series Dishing with Julia Child to discuss the influence of the late chef's show, The French Chef. The series airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on PBS.
More from Distractify:
Snoop Dogg's Post About Martha Stewart's Prison Time Is Friendship Goals
Weird Celebrity Quirks We've Learned From Twitter
Celebrities Keep Whining About Social Distancing From Their Giant Mansions, and They Should Stop