Martha Stewart Hosts 'The Great American Tag Sale' so We're Wondering Why Her Ex-Husband Had to Go?

Norma showed up at the Stewart house ready for a catering job, when says she overheard Martha say to Andrew, "I’m more talented, and I deserve to take more money out of the business." That was all Norma needed to know. She cut ties with Martha after that, and she certainly wasn't the only one.

As Martha grew more successful, her treatment of Andrew grew worse. "Andy loved Martha deeply,” said Norma, “but he was always being belittled or berated by her."