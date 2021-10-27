Martha Stewart Has Made Billions of Dollars Throughout Her Remarkable Career

The second of six kids, Martha came from humble roots. Per Parade , when she was only 10 years old, the future star worked as a babysitter for the children of some of the biggest names in baseball of her era. This included athletes such as Yogi Berra, Gil McDougald, and Mickey Mantle. By the time she turned 15, however, her successful path in show business began taking form.

Her first commercial placement was for the company Unilever, which opened the door for a slew of other commercials and magazines to notice her. When she grew to college age, Martha supplemented her income and scholarship money by taking on modeling gigs, notably for the likes of Chanel, making upwards of $50 an hour .

After graduating from college, Martha's life pivoted to her first career choice: being a stockbroker. Freshly married to her first and only husband, Andrew Stewart, she relocated with him to Westport, Conn., where they refurbished the very same home that would later serve as the set for Martha Stewart Living.

Martha didn't stick with just stockbroking forever, as she and her old modeling friend, Norma Collier, decided to establish a catering business in 1976.