'The Silence of the Lambs' Sequel: Meet the Actor Who Will Play Clarice in New Series, Rebecca Breeds

Hello, Clarice ...

After more than 20 years, audiences will get to see a deeper exploration into the major characters in the cult classic film The Silence of the Lambs. Last month, CBS announced that the network had ordered a spin-off series, which will closely follow FBI agent Clarice Starling.

The show will take place in the early '90s, specifically one-year after the events of Hannibal Lecter's psychotic killing spree.