'The Silence of the Lambs' Sequel: Meet the Actor Who Will Play Clarice in New Series, Rebecca Breeds

Hello, Clarice ...

After more than 20 years, audiences will get to see a deeper exploration into the major characters in the cult classic film The Silence of the Lambs. Last month, CBS announced that the network had ordered a spin-off series, which will closely follow FBI agent Clarice Starling. 

The show will take place in the early '90s, specifically one-year after the events of Hannibal Lecter's psychotic killing spree.

Per the network's description, the series titled Clarice, will take a “deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”  

While the original role of Clarice was made famous by Jodie Foster, CBS has found their next star. Meet the actor who will be playing Clarice in the primetime network series, Rebecca Breeds.