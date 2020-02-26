'SEAL Team' Fans Need to Know: Is Sonny Leaving the Show?

AJ is a cofounder of Paperclip , a company that sells diaper bags. He and his best friend Artie Baxter founded the company after one fateful day when AJ took his daughter Willow out and found that there were no changing stations in the men’s room. After using his T-shirt on the countertop as a changing station, he decided to team up with his friend Artie to solve the problem.

That solution was a line of diaper bags that include a built-in diaper changing station. Genius, right? The diaper bags have since become wildly popular among parents who need a diaper-changing pad when they’re on-the-go.

We’re guessing there’s probably not a ton of overlap between AJ’s two jobs, but who says you have to limit yourself to one passion, anyway?

SEAL Team returns from its winter break on Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. on CBS.