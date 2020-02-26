We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-sonny-leaving-seal-team_-1575497824467.jpg
Source: CBS

'SEAL Team' Fans Need to Know: Is Sonny Leaving the Show?

By

It’s been a rather harrowing year for fans of SEAL Team. After Season 2 received pretty poor ratings, hardcore SEAL Team fans feared the worst. Luckily, they were able to breathe a sigh of relief when the show was renewed for a third season. Now, though, there may be something new to worry about. Sonny, one of the show’s most beloved characters, might possibly be leaving the show. So what’s the deal? Is Sonny leaving SEAL Team?

Is Sonny leaving SEAL Team?

To say that the production of SEAL Team has been fraught may be putting it a bit too mildly. Back in September, showrunner John Glenn abruptly left the series after CBS cut ties with him as a result of an internal investigation. His sudden departure, paired with the show’s less-than-stellar ratings, was cause for some fans’ alarm. 