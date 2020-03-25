'SEAL Team' Was Filmed in Serbia, Paraguay, and Other Countries Around the World

'SEAL Team' Was Filmed in Serbia, Paraguay, and Other Countries Around the WorldBy Leila Kozma
SEAL Team offers a rare glimpse into the hair-raising missions undertaken by a select group of highly-trained Navy SEALs.
In Season 3 of the show, we watched Jason Hayes, Clay Spenser, Mandy Ellis, and the like travel to Serbia, Azerbaijan, China, and other locations to resolve fast-escalating international conflicts and save lives.
Almost every episode takes place in a different country, or so it might seem. How realistic is the show? Let's take a look at the filming locations to find out.
Here's what you should know about the 'SEAL Team' filming locations.
SEAL Team is a military action drama TV series that brings together a well-defined, video game-inspired aesthetic with an ultra-tight plotline and insightful dialogues. A real treat for those interested in the sheer range of gadgets deployed by the military, the show provides insight into the everyday lives of the highest-trained, best-equipped Navy SEALs.
From set and costume design to cinematography, every aspect of the show attests to a perfectionist ethos. When it came to choosing the right filming locations, the showrunners opted for California-based places that look uncannily similar to destinations like the Philippines or the Syrian desert.
Some SEAL Team episodes were shot at the authentic location. The crew traveled to Belgrade, Serbia to film the Season 3 premiere, "Welcome to the Refuge," for instance. However, the rule doesn't apply to the majority of the episodes. As The Cinemaholic reveals, the scenes that were supposed to take place in Paris were also recorded in Belgrade, while the majority of the footage was shot in Los Angeles and satellite cities.
The majority of 'SEAL Team' episodes were filmed in California.
According to The Cinemaholic, most of the scenes featured in "Collapse" were shot in Pomona, Calif. This might come as a hefty surprise to most viewers. The episode captures the bloody scenes of a violent uprising, charting how the Bravo Team manages to save the employees of the South-Sudan based U.S. embassy before they would fall victim to the angry mob.
"Dirt, Dirt, Gucci" takes us to the Philippines, where the team has to investigate a mysterious airplane crash. The translucent waves, glistening white sand, and dazzlingly beautiful flora and fauna look exactly like the best sights the tropical destination has on offer. However, the episode was shot in San Pedro, Calif.
In "Things Not Seen," we watch the Bravo Team as they do their best to rescue an American citizen and former ISIS bride who was kidnapped by a group of radicals. The episode features plenty of long shots capturing the sizzling hot desert, which might create a convincing impression of the Syrian landscape. However, "Things Not Seen" was shot at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif.
"Objects in the Mirror" was shot at Auto Club Speedway, one of the best-equipped speedways in California. Featuring star-status NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, the episode saw the team take a driving lesson from one of the prominent figures in the field.
