'SEAL Team' Was Filmed in Serbia, Paraguay, and Other Countries Around the World

SEAL Team offers a rare glimpse into the hair-raising missions undertaken by a select group of highly-trained Navy SEALs.

In Season 3 of the show, we watched Jason Hayes , Clay Spenser, Mandy Ellis, and the like travel to Serbia, Azerbaijan, China, and other locations to resolve fast-escalating international conflicts and save lives.

Almost every episode takes place in a different country, or so it might seem. How realistic is the show? Let's take a look at the filming locations to find out.