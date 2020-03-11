Vic's Story Arc Has Come to a Disastrous End on 'SEAL Team'

The rookie, who joined Bravo Team at the beginning of Season 3, made a fatal mistake during a rescue operation in Caracas, Venezuela. In an attempt to kill one of the hostage-takers, Vic threw a high-explosive grenade into the room, not knowing that one of the captives, a British doctor, was also nearby.

To make matters worse, Vic attempted to cover up his role in the death, letting Ray Perry think he was responsible. The truth only came out after team members Amanda Ellis and Lisa Davis reviewed footage taken by a surveillance device positioned over the target.