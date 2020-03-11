We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-did-vic-leave-seal-team-1583969719574.jpg
Source: CBS

Vic's Story Arc Has Come to a Disastrous End on 'SEAL Team'

By

The squad on SEAL Team is now down a member following the abrupt departure of Victor "Vic" Lopez on the March 4 episode. The special warfare operator went out on a low note after a reconnaissance drone caught him in a massive lie.

Why did Vic leave 'SEAL Team'?

The rookie, who joined Bravo Team at the beginning of Season 3, made a fatal mistake during a rescue operation in Caracas, Venezuela. In an attempt to kill one of the hostage-takers, Vic threw a high-explosive grenade into the room, not knowing that one of the captives, a British doctor, was also nearby. 

To make matters worse, Vic attempted to cover up his role in the death, letting Ray Perry think he was responsible. The truth only came out after team members Amanda Ellis and Lisa Davis reviewed footage taken by a surveillance device positioned over the target.