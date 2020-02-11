We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Gayle King Still on 'CBS This Morning' After "Disrespectful" Kobe Bryant Interview Question?

Gayle King has had a rough week. The CBS This Morning host faced backlash after she interviewed former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. In the interview, the host asked Lisa, who was a close friend of Kobe Bryant, about the sexual assault allegations that were made against the deceased basketball star back in 2003. When the clip was edited out of the interview and posted on social media, Gayle faced enormous backlash. 

How did Gayle end up facing such serious backlash?

During her interview with Lisa, Gayle asked the WNBA star about whether the allegations made against Kobe ever complicated Lisa’s relationship with him. “It’s not complicated for me at all… I just never see — have ever seen him being the kind of person that would be — do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way,” Lisa replied. 